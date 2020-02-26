This content is produced and published by People's Daily Online; it takes sole responsibility for all the content reproduced on this page. Speculation the virus may have come from the US is abuzz on Chinese social media. By Curtis Stone, People’s Daily Online

Chinese social media has been inundated with speculation that COVID-19, or coronavirus, may have originated in the US.

The speculation arose following a TV Asahi Corporation of Japan report that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US suspected that some among over 10,000 American patients presumably killed by flu in the past few months may actually have died of COVID-19.

The CDC has since decided to use new testing methods to check for COVID-19 on patients with flu symptoms.

The news spread swiftly on Chinese social media. It has been upvoted over 220,000 times since the post was uploaded on Sina Weibo on February 21, receiving more than 14,000 comments.

Many of those commenting assumed COVID-19 may have come from the US, and is why so many people died in the US because of "flu symptoms."

The speculation ramped up in China as the CDC estimated that so far this season there have been at least 26 million flu illnesses, 250,000 hospitalisations and 14,000 deaths from flu.

According to CNBC, officials from CDC said it will monitor some people with flu symptoms for the COVID-19, in an effort to detect if the virus begins to spread.

The programme will begin with five labs, in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago and New York.

"The 2019 Military World Games was held in Wuhan last October," wrote one netizen on Sina Welbo. "Is there any chance that the virus was brought to China by US participants? Currently a large number of people died in the US of flu, but I don't believe that a simple flu can kill so many people."

The CDC has yet to make any comment on the speculation.