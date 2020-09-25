"When you have the votes, you can sort of do what you want."

United States President Donald Trump is being clear to all who care to listen that the country could be stomping towards a democratic cliff over the Supreme Court vacancy and November's election.

His comment to Fox News encapsulates the Republican Party's uncompromising, no holds barred gamble as polling suggests it could lose the presidency and Senate.

But it also reflects trends that have been building for years.

Trump is transparently attempting to sow doubt about the legitimacy of the election, with just over five weeks to go.

Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transition this November is terrifying, but it’s important to remember that he is trying to undermine the election because right now he appears to be losing it, writes @michelleinbklyn https://t.co/U7PS5yCIxi — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) September 25, 2020



He will likely contest the result if it is close and he wants it to be close in order to be competitive.

A high Democratic turnout would be politically fatal for Trump. Seemingly to deter that from happening, and to suggest a reason to dispute an unfavourable outcome, he claims there could be widespread voter fraud.

More people than usual are expected to vote by mail because of the pandemic and polls show far more Democrats intend to vote that way than Republicans.

Advertisement

It will likely delay the final result, which could look quite different to how it appears on election day.

An Axios analysis of exclusive data from SurveyMonkey and Tableau show that voters who disapprove of President Trump most strongly are by far the most likely to vote by mail in the presidential election. https://t.co/nZuELtnfmH — Axios (@axios) September 24, 2020



FBI director Christopher Wray on Friday said the agency has "not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it's by mail or otherwise".

Trump a day earlier refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the election.

"We're going to have to see what happens. Get rid of the ballots, and there won't be a transfer, frankly. There'll be a continuation."

His comments received pushback from his party but the Republican-controlled Senate still wants to seat a replacement for the late liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg even as early voting is under way, despite refusing to do the same in February 2016 after the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia when Democrat Barack Obama was President.

Just released @MoodysAnalytics study concludes, “Biden’s economic proposals would result in a stronger U.S. economy than Trump’s."



It adds that, “Lower- and middle-income households benefit more from Biden’s policies than Trump’s.” https://t.co/9WHmo5xxTv pic.twitter.com/NhfVTWvWSi — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) September 24, 2020



Doing so now would cement the conservative tilt of the court by six to three, with it soon to consider the healthcare coverage of millions. Polls show between 50 to 60 per cent of people want whoever is elected president in November to make the choice.

Trump said: "I think this [election] will end up in the Supreme Court, and I think it's very important that we have nine justices."

People may wonder why the party that controls the presidency, Senate and highest court is tossing the hardball around so close to the election when it could seriously jolt the opposition into action.

Advertisement

There are various factors but a crucial background issue is that the majority white party is under major pressure as the country gradually becomes more ethnically and racially diverse. There are signs that this could be the year historic shifts in the country's demographics prove politically decisive.

Wondering why the default setting is Biden 307, Trump 231? Answer: if 2016's results by race/education were adjusted for the last four years' population change, Trump would lose. https://t.co/Ov3KKRB8Vk pic.twitter.com/hsm5xryugR — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 24, 2020



According to RealClearPolitics.com, former Democratic Vice-President Joe Biden is ahead by about 7 per cent on average nationally and about 4 per cent in top swing states. Some of them are tight, but Biden also has more states in play than he needs to win. On current polling, the Democrats would take back the Senate with a 51 to 49 majority. There are predictions turnout could be unusually high.

The pandemic creates overall uncertainty and people still have to vote in it. Trump holds an important edge on who people think can best reboot the economy. Biden has struggled to inspire enthusiasm among sections of his party's base.

At the same time polls show some traditionally Republican-voting groups - people over age 65, suburban white women and higher-educated whites - favour the Democratic challenger. He is eating into Trump's advantage with working-class white voters, using direct, blunt talk and emphasising his Pennsylvania roots.

BIDEN: “I've dealt with guys like Donald Trump my whole life, who would look down on us because we didn't have a lot of money... Guys who think they're better than you. Guys who inherit everything they've ever gotten in their life and squander it.” https://t.co/7XcT9Pv9Bp — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 24, 2020



In the 2016 election exit poll, 56 per cent of white voters backed Trump and 40 per cent supported Democrat Hillary Clinton. Pew Research Centre data from June this year reported white voters identified with the Republican Party by 53 per cent to 42 per cent for the Democratic Party. In a Morning Consult poll a week ago, Trump was winning 50 per cent of white voters compared to Biden's 45 per cent.

Overall, white voters are a slowly shrinking slice of the electorate just as diverse urban voters are changing the political dynamics of traditionally Republican states such as Texas, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina. These states are all battlegrounds this year.

Twenty years ago, white voters made up 81 per cent of the electorate. In 2016, they were 70 per cent. The Democratic Party is about 40 per cent non-white.

GOP Senate seats where Dems have at least a nominal edge in the polls: AZ, CO, IA, ME, NC. Dem Senate seats where the GOP has a least a nominal edge: AL. Dems need a net pickup of 3 (Biden wins) or 4 (Trump wins). For now, they got it. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) September 24, 2020



It has been a long time since a Republican won the popular vote in a presidential election - George W. Bush in 2004 - and it has only happened once in the past 32 years.

When Bush was first elected in 2000 it appeared as though the Republicans might begin to compete more for diverse voters but, under Trump, the party has doubled down on its largely white identity.

The President won in 2016 with 46 per cent of the popular vote - more than 2 million fewer than Clinton's share - largely because the swing states have more white working-class and rural voters than the country as a whole. White voters with school-level education make up 57 per cent of Republican supporters.

That allowed Trump to eke out an Electoral College win of more than 270 votes. This year Trump's polling highpoint in the RCP average was 45.5 per cent back in February. Biden has regularly crossed 50 per cent. Yet he still needs to mind the gap through a month of debates.

Two things you see in the 2016 vs. 2020 comparison.



1. This time four years ago, Clinton had a 57.8 percent chance of winning—much lower than Biden today.



2. The 2016 election was way, way more dynamic, from a polling/predictive standpoint, than 2020. https://t.co/sdOjXOhJxH pic.twitter.com/Z5cbHlF8pq — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) September 24, 2020



The lopsided nature of the US system, where a state of 40 million people such as California has two senators, exactly the same as 3.2 million-strong Iowa, keeps the Republicans competitive.

A loser of the popular vote - Bush in 2000 and Trump in 2016 - has appointed four of the current five conservative Supreme Court justices, who are lifetime appointees. The Republican majority in the Senate was elected by about 14 million fewer people than the Democratic minority.

This has meant a mounting conundrum for US democracy where the minority can periodically thwart the majority.

For the Republicans, the fear is that the country may be at an irreversible tipping point where enough diverse voters in the Sun Belt region give the Democrats far more options to win presidential elections than the old Blue Wall in the Rust Belt.

In that light, the court fight is an attempt to nail down a conservative legacy for generations.