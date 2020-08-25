COMMENT

The Republican convention started today, a chance for Donald Trump to say "here's what I've done, here's what I intend to do."

The media will call it crazy and dumb, and it'll be a bit of both. But the problem with relentlessly portraying Trump as a fascist buffoon is that you end up with no insight into why millions still support him.

There are certain things about this Administration you're not being told.

First, the excuses.

The media is against him; the Democrats tried to impeach him. The bureaucrats won't even work with him. Three years in and roughly a quarter of the top jobs in Washington are still unfilled.

The White House has had its highest turnover of senior staff in 40 years: some were investigated, several showed utter contempt for their boss and undermined his agenda.

A Congress that also won't play ball has forced the President to sidestep the sillier promises of his America First programme and achieve more realistic results by different means.

He's not going to build his border wall by the end of the year, but he does hope to have completed around 725km, he has made it much harder to get into America and illegal immigration has dropped.

He did this mostly through Executive Orders, and when Trump takes personal control, things seem to get done.

China is now widely recognised as the number one global threat; the United Arab Emirates has made a peace deal with Israel. Trump wants out of the Middle East and, fingers crossed, he'll get there by establishing an anti-Iran coalition that can keep order while America withdraws.

His greatest achievement, in my eyes, is that there has been no war.

Trump, we were told, was a reckless lunatic. He turned out to be more peaceful than Barack Obama.

Until the coronavirus, he had a better economic record, too. Obama's recovery was ups-and-downs, Trump's was near seamless, capping a record run on Wall Street, a steady rise in household income and the lowest unemployment rate since 1969.

This was no accident. Trump has slashed regulations and cut taxes, bribing companies to repatriate investment and jobs - and it's significant that, before Covid-19 hit, Trump achieved the lowest unemployment rate for African-Americans in history.

The President regards himself as progressive on race. He really does.

In 2018, he signed a bipartisan bill called the First Step Act that tried to reverse the trend of minorities going to jail for small infractions and for absurdly long sentences. Under Trump, thousands of Americans have had their sentences commuted. Billions have been spent on drug addiction. It is now illegal to restrain a pregnant woman in a federal jail.

If you don't believe Trump has a compassionate side, google "Trump honours Miosotis Familia", a black police woman who was shot dead while sitting in her vehicle. As the President delivers her eulogy, Familia's 90-year-old mother can't let go of him. "You look no older than 55," he tells her. "You got up those stairs better than I did."

Cops are his people and Trump is their guy. They've got no one else.

In 2016, Trump was the candidate of the unfashionable Americans, particularly the working-class, and the growing social gulf between the two parties is stark.

The Democrat convention was hosted by actors, rock stars and comedians. Who has Trump got? A couple famous for defending their property with guns; the widow of a cop murdered during the riots; a schoolboy who was slandered by the media; and a black grandmother who was given life for drug trafficking, and who Trump set free.

The breadth of this coalition is extraordinary, yet the more the media laughs at Trump, the more coherent it feels.

Many Americans, even if they didn't like Trump to begin with, have come to see his fight against the establishment as symbolic of their own alienation. If he loses, they lose - even if, by some metrics, he's letting them down.

Which brings us to the coronavirus.

Again, there are excuses: the US is a federal system and Trump can't be blamed for state-by-state decisions.

There are accomplishments, too: the stimulus is huge and America added 1.8 million jobs in July.

Yet the one thing a populist style of government is ill-prepared for is a natural disaster, when you need level-headed, well-informed people in charge.

Trump, who wondered aloud if the virus could be beaten by injecting bleach into the body, failed on all counts.

In other words, this column is not an endorsement: I find aspects of this Administration morally repellent.

But we'll never understand America unless we consider fairly what Trump represents and listen to what his supporters say about him - a mistake that, curiously, the Democrats are making, too.

The one thing they failed to address at their convention was why Trump won.

They are still treating his victory as if it were a technical error, easily corrected with one more go - gambling that most Americans share their visceral hatred for the President who Joe Biden says is cloaked in "darkness".

The case for Biden is that he's not Trump.

It might be that the case for Trump is that he's not quite as bad as Biden thinks.