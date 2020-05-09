We're almost there. We're almost back to the freedoms and liberties we enjoyed before we all buckled down and worked together to prevent that bloody virus from running rampant throughout the country.

We all understood that the worst-case scenario would see us like London or New York – the elderly and vulnerable laid waste; doctors and nurses dropping like flies; the public health system overwhelmed; the economy ravaged.

So we were good soldiers and did what we were asked to do by the Prime Minister and stayed home and kept to our bubble.

Well, almost all of us. There were some idiots around flouting the rules, even in the early stages of the lockdown. Hopefully, they haven't ruined things for the rest of us over the weekend and we can go to level 2 in the middle of next week.

I'm refreshing my emails constantly, desperate to see a message from my hairdressers confirming an appointment the moment we move to level 2. I've been with them for 20 years – surely that loyalty will see me near the top of the queue for a cut and colour. Surely ... I will use emotional blackmail if I have to.

There's the ravaged nails to fix and lunch with an old friend in a real restaurant to look forward to, and next weekend, I'll travel out of my region and have a belated Mother's Day lunch with my mum and we'll have the biggest, longest, most heartfelt hug we've ever shared.

Getting out and about again will be a welcome change.

I don't know when I'll see my little London family again and I'm not going to think about that. I'm just going to focus on the fact that they're all well and healthy and happy and going into a glorious UK summer. I'll see them when I see them.

In the meantime, I have bought vouchers to various destinations around New Zealand and I've enjoyed planning for some holidays at home. I've discovered some beautiful places while I've been browsing the web pages of New Zealand businesses that have sprung up to encourage us all to buy local and I can't wait to get to see them.

I hope I'll be able to afford to fly. Given the social distancing requirements and the axing of so many domestic routes, Air New Zealand has warned flights will be expensive. Flying may once again become the preserve of the rich and famous – in which case, I'll drive.

And after seven weeks of only traveling between my home and my workplace, even motoring will seem a rare treat. For a while. I wonder how long it will be before we start taking our hectic lives for granted again? Probably, knowing human nature, it won't be long. But I'm going to luxuriate for a while in appreciating all the pleasures I took for granted before life in lockdown.