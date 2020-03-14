We've lived with the Covid-19 coronavirus long enough now to be able to identify some of the benefits the disease has brought with it. They include:

1. Rates of gastro-enteritis, flu, meningitis, the common cold, e coli and hepatitis A will plummet as people do a better job of washing their hands.

2. A newly numerate population, which has developed its statistical skills by working out transmission and fatality rates for the virus, will start making other decisions rationally, based on data rather than hunches.

3. Agoraphobics and introverts who have been self-isolating for most of their lives will come into their own and be seen as trailblazing health role models rather than maladjusted weirdos.

4. No more Trump rallies.

5. People who work at home can add "won't die just yet" to its other advantages, such as having your first vodka at 11 without your workmates getting all judgey and never having to wear shirts with buttons.

6. Freelance feature writers can sell stories with titles such as "The art of Skype set-dressing: how to video-call the office when in quarantine", an actual story that appeared in an actual newspaper (The Guardian).

7. Rather than go to the supermarket, with all the risks that involves, people will finally get around to using up all that stuff at the back of the fridge

8. Professionals are finally working out how to use the video conferencing apps that come with their computers to have meetings online, reducing their fossil fuel consumption and time wasted in traffic in the process.

9. Nearly everyone in Wuhan has stopped eating bats.

10. Conspiracy theorists are risking the effects of daylight and coming out into the open to propound their theories about Covid-19's origins, allowing us to get a good look at them before they put their bathrobes back on and return to their basements.

11. Two Madonna concerts scheduled for Paris were cancelled.

12. Every act that fails to draw a crowd – not just Madonna - now has a handy excuse for what once might have been attributed to their unpopularity.

13. Sparse to non-existent crowds visible in the background of TV sports broadcasts now look normal size.

14. Similarly, the main street of Invercargill at peak hour looks normal.

15. No need to book ahead for restaurants.

16. The hug/handshake dilemma has been rendered redundant, at least temporarily.

17. Negative financial impact on world business means the temptation to waste time obsessively checking your Kiwisaver balance has been considerably reduced.

18. More class time is available to be spent on calculus as there's just no point in calling the roll any more.

19. Prison is suddenly a good place to be due to the reduced contact with the outside world.

20. Door-to-door missionaries are probably suspending their activities for the time being.

21. Travelling to New York or London? No of course you're not.

22. But if you are, you'll easily be able to obtain formerly impossible-to–get tickets to sold-out shows at rock bottom prices.

23. There are some excellent travel deals about to come on the market.

24. Those who've always wondered what it would be like to be a human guinea pig will finally get their chance. UK researchers are offering seven thousand dollars to subjects willing to be infected with the virus to help in the search for a cure. It could be the easiest seven thousand you'll ever make, and with those travel deals there will be some excellent cruise packages around at that price, and you've already got the virus so why wouldn't you go?