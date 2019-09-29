COMMENT

Ask an intelligent Republican staffer what they imagine awaits their party after Donald Trump, and you'll get an interesting disquisition on the factions and figures that might shape conservatism, the political and policy arguments to come.

Ask that same staffer what happens if Trump is reelected, and you'll get a heavy sigh, a thousand-yard stare and then a hopeful "Well, maybe we can just pretend he isn't there ...?"

This is the state of Republican politics with impeachment suddenly looming. People are ready for the after, the reckoning to come, the attempted restorations and Trumpisms-without-Trump, the great Nikki Haley-Tucker

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.