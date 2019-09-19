COMMENT:

My sister has lived in a rest home in Gore for more than 10 years.

To cut a long story short, she suffers from a neurological disease similar to multiple sclerosis and can't walk, talk or eat unaided.

The rest home was the only viable option for our family when my mum, with the aid of home help, could no longer look after her in her own home. At that time, she was beginning to have bad falls and had started to lose her speech.



There was also her two primary school-aged children to consider.

Subsequently, that clinched the decision, and it was not an easy one as we contemplated what was good for her and what was good for the kids.

So I take my hat off to those people who work in rest homes and aged care. It is not a job for everyone, and not enough Kiwis are putting their hands up.

The role can involve hard yakka with lifting, showering, toileting, feeding, dressing, changing nappies and monitoring medications.

But it is arguably one of the most important jobs in the world as these workers become more than staff to the people they are caring for. They become whānau.

On Tuesday in Rotorua at the Cantabria Rest Home, Minister of Immigration Iain Lees-Galloway announced a new temporary work visa process to help 25-30,000 businesses "get the workers they need". Many of the workers would be destined for rest homes.

Aged Care Association chief executive Simon Wallace said 1000 extra caregivers were needed every year for the next 10 years, to look after older New Zealanders.

I believe certain sectors should be able to utilise migrants and their skills.

The elderly and ill deserve nothing less.