COMMENT:

My sister has lived in a rest home in Gore for more than 10 years.

To cut a long story short, she suffers from a neurological disease similar to multiple sclerosis and can't walk, talk or eat unaided.

The rest home was the only viable option for our family when my mum, with the aid of home help, could no longer look after her in her own home. At that time, she was beginning to have bad falls and had started to lose her speech.

There was also her two primary school-aged children to consider.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Subsequently, that clinched the

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.