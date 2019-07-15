COMMENT:

It was hard to accept.

After 100 overs and a super over the Black Caps seemingly hadn't lost the game – not on runs at least – but neither were they world champions.

In the end, incredibly, the Black Caps and England had both notched up 241 runs and had both scored 15 in the super over shootout. The 2019 ICC World Cup final had to be decided by boundaries – England had hit more and so they were declared the winners.

The jubilant Brits got to hold the cup aloft and do a lap of honour in front of thousands of adoring fans at Lord's Cricket Ground yesterday. The Black Caps got to walk quietly back to their dressing room.

This was ecstasy and agony – divided by the slimmest of margins, and I mean slim.

At times during the match, it felt like the Black Caps had it in the bag. Then fate, it seemed, would intervene: Trent Boult taking a crucial catch and then stepping onto the boundary rope was a biggie.

Then, with England needing nine off the final three balls, came the pivotal moment: A throw from Martin Guptill hit Ben Stokes' bat as he was running back for a second run.

The ball deflected to the boundary for four and meant six was recorded off the ball instead of two. It felt like it sealed the deal.

After the initial – crushing – disappointment, there was much to be proud of.

Those who stayed up through the night had witnessed what some have described as "The best white-ball game of all time".

They also got to see the Black Caps show precisely why they're ranked among the world's best.

They applied relentless pressure to England's batting lineup – starving them of runs and willing them to take a risk and make a mistake. It was beautiful to watch.

And the Bay, in particular, has reason to be proud: hometown heroes Boult and captain Kane Williamson, who was later named player of the tournament, had starring roles in this drama played out on the world stage.

It's fitting that a special welcome home is being planned for the pair, and to celebrate Williamson being named player of the tournament.

Yesterday, Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless said he was proud of the way Williamson led the New Zealand team while Dave Randell, who was Boult's principal at Otumoetai College, described the side's World Cup campaign as an amazing achievement.

"Man we have got to be proud of them."

I'm sure most Bay sports fans would agree.