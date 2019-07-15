COMMENT:

It was hard to accept.

After 100 overs and a super over the Black Caps seemingly hadn't lost the game – not on runs at least – but neither were they world champions.

In the end, incredibly, the Black Caps and England had both notched up 241 runs and had both scored 15 in the super over shootout. The 2019 ICC World Cup final had to be decided by boundaries – England had hit more and so they were declared the winners.

The jubilant Brits got to hold the cup aloft and do a lap of honour in front

