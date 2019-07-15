EDITORIAL

So gang members may be able to take up a new patch under proposals for a legal medicinal cannabis market - a patch of fresh green marijuana seedlings.

The question of who in New Zealand would be able to work in what is estimated to be a $80 billion global industry by 2025 was answered last week with the Ministry of Health's release of a proposed regulatory framework.

It's important to reiterate this is the medicinal cannabis sector, not recreational - that matter will be addressed in a referendum coinciding with next year's general election.

Currently, medicinal

