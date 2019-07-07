EDITORIAL:

Some weeks it's more noticeable than others that United States President Donald Trump views his term as The Greatest Show on Earth.

Sometimes his showmanship works — to a degree — as at the DMZ between the two Koreas, where he became the first sitting US president to cross into the North.

As a gesture, it was stunning and simple. Who would have thought a few years ago it would happen? But it felt empty, unearned, like a dramatic climax that didn't have enough satisfying build-up. Unlike the Iran nuclear deal, there was no multi-power comprehensive agreement to back

