COMMENT:

When the golden generation headed off to retirement and foreign pastures after securing a consecutive World Cup title in 2015, the All Blacks faced a potentially long and difficult road without them.

The rest of the world looked on, convinced it would be next to impossible for the All Blacks to operate successfully in 2016 without Dan Carter, Richie McCaw, Ma'a Nonu, Conrad Smith, Tony Woodcock and Keven Mealamu.

They were losing in excess of 800 tests caps and arguably the two greatest All Blacks in history.

Advertisement

Experience and quality of that nature would take years to rebuild. Yet the All Blacks went through 2016 undefeated for long enough to set a world record of consecutive victories, cleaned up the Rugby Championship and lost just once.

The bigger surprise, though, was the ease with which the All Blacks replaced Carter.

The veteran had signed off as World Player of the Year and the highest points scorer in test history after delivering a tactical masterclass at the 2015 World Cup.

Beauden Barrett jumped from being an impact bench player to the best No10 on the planet and took Carter's crown as World Player of the Year and held it in 2017.

Almost as surprising was the way Sam Cane emerged as a world-class openside to soften the impact of losing McCaw.

Joe Moody pushed on as a dynamic loosehead to replace Woodcock, and Dane Coles finished 2016 on the World Player of the Year shortlist, and just like that, four of the golden generation were replaced, and in some cases, even surpassed.

But Nonu and Smith weren't so easy to live without and conversely, that proved to be equally surprising as in Sonny Bill Williams, Ryan Crotty and Malakai Fekitoa, there was a group of relatively experienced and highly capable midfielders ready to stake their claim.

For one reason or another — mostly injury — the All Blacks didn't find similarly convincing replacements in their midfield.

The emergence of Jack Goodhue last year has given the All Blacks their answer at centre and a player who looks destined to challenge Smith as one of the greats.

Which leaves second-five as the only position in which a definitive answer still hasn't presented itself.

Nonu, it turns out, is the one member of the golden generation whom the All Blacks haven't yet managed to replace.

There is no automatic choice.

The All Blacks had hoped after all their midfield options battled with injury through 2016 and 2017, someone would emerge in 2018.

It didn't happen and, worse, there was a regression. They used four players — Williams, Crotty, Anton Lienert-Brown and Ngani Laumape — and there was a universal failure to provide commanding tactical support to Barrett at first-five.

None of them managed to be the second set of playmaking eyes the team needed, and while Barrett was singled out by the public as being indecisive in the face of a rush defence, the coaches knew he wasn't getting the help he needed.

Barrett was a ball of frustration in the two tests against South Africa — games in which the All Blacks failed to find space.

There was a sense at the end of the Rugby Championship, Barrett made it clear to the coaches that he needed someone to be in the starting team who could lift some of the play-making burden off his shoulders.

When they returned from Pretoria and injected Damian McKenzie at fullback to provide a second kicker and decision-maker against the Wallabies in Yokohama, Barrett was a different player.

He had a second problem-solver alongside him and more valuable intelligence being fed into his hard drive, and his confidence returned.

McKenzie was only a solution of sorts, though, as for all that he bolstered the side's tactical acumen and kicking repertoire, it wasn't intended to be in lieu of the second-five offering the same portfolio.

The desire to find a more communicative and tactically authoritative second-five remained a priority this Super Rugby season.

At the World Cup, the All Blacks want their fullback and second-five to be contributing with the tactical direction and helping Barrett guide the team.

They also need their No12 to be capable of getting over the gainline and being a physically destructive force as well as a capable distributor and kicker.

The demands of which make it a difficult position to fill, and here we are, in the last throes of Super Rugby, and it's still not obvious whether the All Blacks have the player they are after.

They still don't have their Nonu. He brought an obvious presence and physicality to the No12 jersey, but not so widely appreciated about Nonu, though, was his work as a strategic influencer.

He was not one to let his first-five die wondering. Earlier in his career, he had a propensity to overrule and intimidate any young No10 he decided he didn't rate, but by the end, he was a trusted strategic lieutenant and Carter himself would say he wouldn't have had the impact he did at the 2015 World Cup had it not been for the contribution of Nonu outside him.

The difficulty the All Blacks have had in replacing him is best illustrated by the fact that for a period this season, he looked like he himself was going to be the solution to the problem he created.

He's not, however, a perfect version of his former self. He's a 37-year-old version — every bit as skilled and aware, just not as quick and agile, and although he has been able to prove himself in Super Rugby, there are tell-tale signs he'd be exposed if returned to test football.

So if Nonu is not the right replacement for himself, then who is? The best but not perfect answer appears to be Lienert-Brown.

He's been supremely influential for the Chiefs. He finds a way to make things happen, be it through his footwork or offloading. His defence is solid and he has the sort of presence the All Blacks need.

The only problem is that he's always looked more comfortable coming off the bench than starting tests. He has also looked more comfortable at centre than at second-five, and as good as he's been this year for the Chiefs, is he really the No12 they have been looking for?

Williams in some respects is a more like-for-like replacement for Nonu, but once again, his knee has let him down and then there is the issue of his tactical support.

Is Williams the right player to have next to Barrett at the World Cup?

Crotty has the wider tactical vision but doesn't have the same physical presence or ability to play the ball out of the tackle.

Laumape was dropped last year for a perceived lack of communication skills.

Around and around in circles we go, still not sure whether the All Blacks have the No12 they want.