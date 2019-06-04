I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw the line of climbers waiting to conquer Mount Everest on telly recently.

How has this happened?

Everest is a mountain that takes no prisoners. Hundreds of people have lost their lives over the years, many of their bodies still on the mountain and as reported recently the Nepalese Government thinks the discovery of more bodies is due to climate change and the rapidly melting snow.

That along with the fact that already this season there have been at least 11 deaths should be ringing alarm bells for anyone contemplating the climb.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What

Related articles: