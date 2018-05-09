What if Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un really do make a deal? There is plenty of reason for scepticism. Why would Kim surrender the nuclear weapons programme he has worked so hard to expand? Why would the United States withdraw its 28,500 troops? How can Kim build a sustainable North Korean economy that relieves him of the need to blackmail his way to financial help? There are other unanswered questions.

But it's possible a meeting between Trump and Kim will produce an agreement that represents a major step forward. Maybe it begins with the release of three US citizens detained in North Korea.

With a pledge to continue discussion of "denuclearisation", perhaps Kim will agree to a permanent suspension of tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles, removing the threat that North Korea can launch a nuclear attack on the US mainland. In exchange, Trump might pledge to draw down the total number of US soldiers on the peninsula.

North Korea then welcomes inspectors. Trump gives his blessing to a peace deal between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae In and promises the US will not invade North Korea so long as it continues to comply with a test ban and co-operates with inspectors. Whatever the details, there is enough room for compromises that can make a deal possible.

North Korea would be an obvious winner. Even without an active nuclear programme, the DPRK has enough conventional military firepower to keep its leverage in future negotiations.

The greater test will come when Kim begins to experiment with an opening of the North Korean economy, and therefore the country, to outsiders.

Moon would be a clear winner for as long as the deal holds.

Trump is an obvious winner. Every step away from conflict with North Korea allows him to argue that his high-pressure approach works.

But over the long-term, the US will find it has less influence over the future of the region.

That's why China is the biggest winner of all. Its leadership has long feared that a North Korea-related security emergency could spill across the border into northeast China.

A peace deal would reduce that threat. And as US influence recedes with a partial drawdown of US troops, China will gain another step toward becoming East Asia's dominant diplomatic and economic player.

The biggest loser from a Trump-Kim deal would be Japan, which remains within range of North Korean weapons that don't need to be tested.

• Ian Bremmer is the president of Eurasia Group and author of Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism