One Roof's guide to what's on the market in the Bay of Plenty area this week.
16 Briarley Street, Tauranga – For sale by negotiation
Tauranga's famous 'avenues' are known for fine homes and they don't come
much finer than this. The three-level, weatherboard property, built in the
1940s offers five bedrooms and two bathrooms along with an enormous attic
and sits on an elevated site with wonderful views. It has been renovated
throughout – cleverly combining character features with modern comforts,
which include a sensational kitchen with an extraordinary amount of storage
space. With extensive decking there are many places to enjoy the sun and the
private garden is tranquil and relaxing. Just a few minutes' drive from the CBD,
this is an exceptional opportunity.