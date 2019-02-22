One Roof's guide to what's on the market in the Bay of Plenty area this week.

16 Briarley St, Tauranga.

16 Briarley Street, Tauranga – For sale by negotiation

Tauranga's famous 'avenues' are known for fine homes and they don't come

much finer than this. The three-level, weatherboard property, built in the

1940s offers five bedrooms and two bathrooms along with an enormous attic

and sits on an elevated site with wonderful views. It has been renovated

throughout – cleverly combining character features with modern comforts,

which include a sensational kitchen with an extraordinary amount of storage

space. With extensive decking there are many places to enjoy the sun and the

private garden is tranquil and relaxing. Just a few minutes' drive from the CBD,

this is an exceptional opportunity.