122 Te Ngaio Road, Mount Maunganui

The Bay of Plenty's housing market has grown exponentially and with that growth, new building styles have come into play. This particular home references the Tuscan countryside – complete with olive trees. The interior is also in keeping, with terracotta tiled floors and rustic timber. Four bright and attractive bedrooms are served by three smart and very generous bathrooms. Within walking distance of the beach and the Mount's many eclectic shops, cafes, restaurants and bars.

80 Fifth Avenue, Tauranga

There's a good reason why Tauranga's avenues are in demand, not least because they offer inner-city living in a seaside holiday resort environment. This brick and stucco home was built in the 1950s and updated in the 1990s, so there's scope to modernise. The layout incorporates four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen is spacious and well-designed, but it's the views that make this home worth an inspection.

21 McKenzie Road, Rotorua

Recently refurbished to a high standard, with some bold statements in terms of style and colour, this house enjoys all the conveniences of city life yet has farms and forest right nearby for hiking and cycling. The kitchen has a subway tile backsplash and glossy white surfaces - and the black walls elsewhere. There's a vast expanse of decking outside for relaxing and plenty of garage and off-street parking for cars and perhaps a boat.

24 Elizabeth Street, Rotorua

24 Elizabeth Street, Rotorua.

A strikingly renovated 1940s bungalow with a bold black and white exterior. The original floor plan has been reconfigured to bring it into line with the current trend for open-plan living, with kitchen, dining and living spaces blending together. Boasts good-size bedrooms and a spacious deck for outdoor entertaining. Asking price $529,000.

