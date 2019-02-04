Our guide to what's on the market in Hawke's Bay.

A new three-level home on 1277sq m of private bushland that's, amazingly, just a few minutes from Napier CBD. Architect Graham Weaver and designer Graeme Taylor have included all the modern features in a design that gives a definite nod to the mid-20th Century. There are also zen-like, Japanese-style elements in the clever use of timber throughout and you would never want to clutter this home. List price $850,000.

1746 Porangahau Rd, Central Hawkes Bay

This character weatherboard cottage was built in the 1930s – and is bigger than you might think initially - with three bedrooms, a big kitchen, separate lounge and dining. It really is a genuine retro delight, with fixtures and fittings of yesteryear. With a bit of imagination and flair it could easily be updated. The cottage garden is very much in keeping with the era it was built, with a good old-fashioned mix of pretty annuals, which do very well in the Hawke's Bay climate. There's lots of land for country pursuits.

New two-level townhouse in the heart of vibrant and ever-evolving Ahuriri, not far from Napier CBD. It's perfect for walking, if you work in town, but it does have space for two vehicles. The décor is tasteful, based largely on the many different colours and textures of nature and there's plenty of space for living comfortably. The kitchen is light and bright and flows into the dining space and beyond to the living area. Two well-appointed bathrooms and three good-size bedrooms complete the picture.

