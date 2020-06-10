Athletes at next year's postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics face a ban on "taking a knee" in solidarity with anti-racism movements.

FIFA, the Football Association and America's National Football League are among major sports organisations to remove sanctions for the protest, which has been widespread after the death of George Floyd in the United States.

The International Olympic Committee published guidelines in January banning any protest at the Tokyo Games - including taking a knee, raising a fist or refusing to follow protocol at medal ceremonies - and confirmed yesterday that "the guidelines are still in place".

The International Paralympic Committee said athletes were encouraged to "stand up for what they believe in", but that it had a policy of not allowing any form of protest at the Games.

The news comes after the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced that it would create an "athlete-led group" to challenge the organisation's own rules, including the athletes' rights to protest.

The British Olympic Association is understood to support its athletes' rights to promote the Black Lives Matter movement and talks are planned with its athletes commission soon.

The IOC's guidelines prohibit athlete protests on the field of play, at ceremonies or in the Olympic Village at the Games. Athletes are allowed to express political opinions in official media settings or on social media accounts.

Disciplinary action for anyone who breaks the rules "will be taken on a case-by-case basis" and the IOC said it "will not speculate on hypothetical cases 13 months before the Olympic Games". Anti-racism movements will be discussed at an IOC executive board meeting today.