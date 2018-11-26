MOSCOW (AP) — Former European long jump champion Ineta Radevica has tested positive for the steroid oxandrolone in a retest of her sample from the 2012 Olympics.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which processes doping cases in track and field, says Radevica has been provisionally suspended pending a full hearing. While Radevica retired from competition after the 2012 Olympics, the suspension could mean she is forced to step aside as president of the Latvian Athletic Association.

A world silver medalist in 2011, Radevica finished fourth at the 2012 Olympics, missing the bronze medal by one centimeter.

She is the fifth woman from that Olympic competition to face doping accusations. One tested positive during the London Games and three others have been disqualified since the International Olympic Committee began retesting samples with modern methods.

