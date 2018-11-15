LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A former world record-holding weightlifter has been banned for eight years in a doping case which caused confusion at the 2016 Olympics.

Lin Tzu-Chi of Taiwan held the world record in the women's 63-kilogram category ahead of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, but was suddenly withdrawn on the day of competition. Hours later, it emerged she had failed a doping test ahead of the games.

Deng Wei of China won the gold, breaking Lin's record in the process.

Lin, the 2014 Asian Games champion, has tested positive for the second time. The Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned a two-year ban issued earlier by Taiwanese authorities which the World Anti-Doping Agency had argued was too lenient.

