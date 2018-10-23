He first hit the slopes when he was just four and now can hardly hold all his medals together in one hand.

And now his home community is rallying to help Ruapehu College snowboarder Tui Wikohika fulfill his dream to represent New Zealand at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The 14-year-old snowboarder from Raetihi was described by his school as "absolutely amazing".

He has a huge personal dream of making the NZ Olympic team in freestyle snowboarding, the school says.

But he's a hard worker in everything. He works three days a week after school stacking shelves at the New World Supermarket to save money for his dream. He is all about hard work and sacrifice. SHARE THIS QUOTE:

His dad Peter described his son as very quiet but determined and "very humble."

"Like when his team wins he will never hold the trophy he always hands it over to the other kids to hold.''

Tui's dream so far has meant endless hours of training, Peter said.

"But he's a hard worker in everything. He works three days a week after school stacking shelves at the New World Supermarket to save money for his dream. He is all about hard work and sacrifice.''

Tui is the second eldest in a family of five, Peter said.

"All our kids love sport and we encourage them all the way.''

Peter and wife Lauren both work full time to give their family the opportunities they need.

"I work at the Karioi pulp mill and Lauren at the Tangiwai sawmill. We want the very best for our children so we all work hard.''

Peter is also hoping that Tui will be granted an AMP Scholarship which will be announced later this week in Auckland.

"We really want Tui to be able to travel to Colorado and Canada over the 2019 NZ summer to train and compete. This will help prepare him for a big NZ Winter season next year.''

Next winter in New Zealand Tui hopes to compete the junior rookie tour and all FIS sanctioned events.

"These events will give him a world ranking where he can track his progress against international riders."

Tui is of Ngati Uenuku and Ngati Rangi descent and entered his first snowboard competition just four years ago and won it.

He first hit the slopes when he was just four and now can hardly hold all his medals together in one hand, Peter said.

Since winning best snowboarding team in the North Island with the Raetihi Primary School crew in 2014, Tui's consistently won medals at the country's top snowboarding events.

The thing is for him to succeed well in the ultra-competitive world of snowboarding, Peter said.

"With five children and living in a little place like Raetihi we don't have a whole lot of money but we're sure going to make sure we do the best we can for him. There are a lot of local people behind us because they really like Tui and they know how hard he works. He is a great boy he really is.''

A pledge Me page has been set up for donations.