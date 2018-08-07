SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Olympic long jump gold medalist Maureen Maggi has launched a bid for a seat in Brazil's senate.

Maggi was announced Monday as candidate of the Brazilian Socialist Party.

The 2008 Olympic champion will run for one of two seats in her native state of Sao Paulo.

The 42-year-old retired athlete secured her gold in Beijing with a 7.04-meter jump.

Maggi retired from the sport in February 2016. She had never expressed interest in politics until April, when she joined the party.

Brazil is in a political crisis since 2015, with a corruption probe ensnaring scores of politicians. Many have been jailed.

The vote will be held Oct. 7.