The unbeaten Kiwi Pair will be awarded rowing's Thomas Keller Medal at next month's World Cup in Switzerland.

Eric Murray and Hamish Bond have been named as the 2018 recipients of the sport's most prestigious award for their career contribution.

They won 69-straight races in the class from 2009 to 2016, winning two Olympic gold medals and eight world championship titles during their tenure.

It's the second time the award, named after a former FISA president, has been awarded to New Zealanders.

Caroline and Georgina Evers-Swindell received the gong in 2016.

The award honours those who have shown exemplary sportsmanship, technical mastery, and a legendary aspect both inside and outside their careers.

"We set out to win a few races and compete against the world, and the by-product of trying to be the best has left a legacy which will be there forever," Murray said.

Bond, currently cycling in Wales, said it was an honour to be nominated.

"Typically the award is given to individuals, but given my career has been intertwined with Eric's, it's an honour to win it together."