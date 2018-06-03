India are expected to push to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Indian Olympic Association confirmed their intentions following an executive council meeting in New Delhi.

India has never hosted an Olympics but did stage the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, an event overshadowed by poor preparations, financial mismanagement and widespread claims of corruption.

IOC President Thomas Bach recommended the country postpone its plans to enter the race for the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games when he visited India in 2015, still thought to mark the only occasion where he has publicly discouraged a bid since taking office.

But IOA president Narinder Batra spoke enthusiastically about their plans when meeting with Bach again in April.

"It would be fantastic for Indian athletes to have their Olympics at their home country," Bach said. "It will give a boost to sports in India and develop interest in many young people to take up sports."

Australia are mooted to be interested in launching a bid for the 2032 Games, while Indonesia have also announced plans to bid.

New Delhi also played host to the Asian Games in 1951 and 1982 - the last time the continental-wide event took place in India.

There are no major Games due to be awarded at the 2021 IOC Session because Los Angeles has already been chosen to stage the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.