KEARNS, Utah (AP) — U.S. Speedskating is setting up its coaching staff for the 2022 Winter Olympics, bringing back two familiar names after the program has struggled at the last two Games.

Ryan Shimabukuro is returning to the organization as a co-head coach for the long track national program. Wilma Boomstra will take over as head coach for the short track team.

Shimabukuro will be in charge of elite athletes based at the Utah Olympic Oval. Tom Cushman will remain in his role as a long track head coach, focusing on the development of speedskaters with less international experience.

Matt Kooreman will become director of the long track program after serving as national sprint coach for the last four years.

Boomstra was head coach of the U.S. short track team from 1993-95 when it was based in Marquette, Michigan. She spent the last three years as a coach in her native Netherlands. She served as a consultant to the U.S. program during the 2016-17 season.

The U.S. teams have won only three medals in long and short track at the last two Olympics. Two came in February at the Pyeongchang Games — a silver from John-Henry Krueger in men's short track and a long track bronze in women's team pursuit.

The lone medal at the 2014 Sochi Games was a silver won by the men's short track relay team on the final night of competition.

