CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Calgary is looking for a leadership team for a possible bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The city hosted the games in 1988.

With the deadline to submit bids to the IOC nine months away, Calgary's city council hasn't decided if it will proceed.

Calgary recently put out a call on its website to those interested in becoming the chief executive officer and chair of a bid group. Candidates were asked to be ready to begin such work May 30.

The only other Canadian city to hold the Winter Games was Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2010.

The Vancouver bid was led by John Furlong and the late Jack Poole. Bob Niven was president of Calgary's bid for 1988, joined by Frank King and Bill Warren.