Zespri’s November forecast for the 2023/24 season has green, organic green and RubyRed per-tray returns forecast at record levels, while Zespri SunGold varieties are up on last season.

The statement said green kiwifruit’s latest forecast returns were a record $9 per tray, up from last season’s final Orchard Gate Return (OGR) of $5.78 per tray.

The forecast for organic green was $12 per tray, up from last season’s $8.68.

Zespri RubyRed is forecast at $26.10 per tray, above last season’s $22.27.

SunGold kiwifruit returns are at $12.35, compared to last season’s $9.97, and forecast returns for organic SunGold are up at $14.15.

The November forecast returns are up across all categories on the August forecast mainly due to improved fruit quality this season.

Zespri chief executive Dan Mathieson said the results reflected the strong and growing demand for Zespri kiwifruit and the huge effort the industry has put into improving fruit quality this year.

“It’s really pleasing to be able to deliver this positive news and to show growers that their hard work and focus on quality is being rewarded.”

Zespri chief executive Dan Mathieson. Photo / NZME

The improved showing followed “a tough couple of years”, with growers under pressure while also dealing with the likes of ongoing cost increases, the labour shortage, regulatory changes and the changing climate.

Mathieson said it had received positive feedback from customers on the improvement in fruit quality, and that they wanted more next season.

“It’s great to have this confidence in our product and see this demand.”

He said the focus was now on next season.

“We need to maintain this focus as we look to 2024 when we are expecting to have a much larger crop and likely our biggest year-on-year growth in volume,” he said.

He said a crucial part of returning more value back to growers was everyone doing their part to build on the positive changes made.

“One thing our growers can have confidence in is whatever fruit we can get to market in the right condition will sell and sell well.”