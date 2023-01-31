Manager Hamish Campbell outside Zeal Kāpiti.

Kāpiti’s teenage crowd has been enjoying Zeal’s youth facility for almost five years, and it’s become a popular hangout spot, so its return on Wednesday next week has been much anticipated.

Around 50 teenagers, aged 13 to 18, hang out at Zeal’s afterschool hangs each day, and engaged in activities like video games, art and music.

The hangout space is decked out with an Xbox, a Wii, and both table tennis and pool tables.

It’s completely free, no signup or referral is necessary, making it a great option for anyone looking for a safe space.

“We’re a youth service, but not a youth service where they have to find themselves in trouble or be in crisis to partake in,” Hamish Campbell, the manager at Zeal Kāpiti, said.

Campbell joined Zeal in 2019, after being a youth pastor in both Hutt Valley and Waikanae.

Their aim is to create positive relationships with the teenagers, so as to give them that safe space to talk if they need it.

Inside the Zeal Kāpiti hangout space.

Zeal also aims to maintain strong relationships with the district’s colleges.

To be accessible to as many Kāpiti youth as possible, every Tuesday they set up at Ōtaki College, where Ōtaki teenagers are able to enjoy Zeal too.

Often Zeal will go into schools at lunchtime and hold karaoke or other fun events that youth can engage with, and they support a lot of school events too.

They also have student Zeal representatives at various colleges around the district to act as a liaison between the school and Zeal.

Zeal also offers the opportunity to learn new skills, with courses including barista, photography and live sound skills, with a film course starting up sometime this year.

Over the past two years, they provided barista training and work experience to 40 teenagers, and are expecting to train 20 more this year.

“Learning a skill like barista helps with their confidence and work readiness,” Campbell said.

This year, Zeal is helping out with a couple of different events including The Pickle Pot Be-In, Ōtaki Kite Festival, and Movies in the Park in Waikanae.

Zeal is providing sound gear for these events, which is a great opportunity for some of the teenagers who have been learning sound technology and lighting.

“We want to provide young people with a safe space and a sense of belonging.”

Zeal Kāpiti is open for hanging out at 132 Rimu Rd, Paraparaumu every Wednesday to Friday 3.30pm to 5.30pm, and at Ōtaki College every Tuesday 3pm to 5pm.