Youths arrested after found sleeping in Palmerston house

Five young teens have been arrested by police after allegedly stealing a car in Dunedin, before driving to Palmerston and illegally entering a house.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said they were discovered sleeping in the house by a neighbour about 6.30am today, and police were called soon after.

‘’They were all arrested because they did not have permission to be there.’’

A Mazda car stolen from South Dunedin on Wednesday night was also found at the house, he said.

Four of the youths appeared in the Dunedin Youth Court this afternoon, charged with either unlawfully taking a motor vehicle or unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

They were also charged with being unlawfully in a property, Bond said.

‘’The fifth was under 14 years old so they were not able to be charged. We’ll be following up with them.’’

He said further charges may be laid.

‘’Obviously at this time we’re trying to work out who’s done what, in regards to other offending.’’

It was not yet known if any of the five were involved in a series of TikTok videos which emerged last month, showing stolen cars with ripped-out ignition locks being driven around Dunedin by joyriding children.

Investigations were continuing, Bond said.