Tory Whanau, Andy Foster, and Paul Eagle set to be grilled at business debate tonight. Photo / File

The capital's mayoral hopefuls are set to be grilled tonight in the much anticipated Wellington Chamber of Commerce debate.

The New Zealand Herald is proud to be the media partner for the event, which is being moderated by Wellington issues journalist Georgina Campbell.

The debate will be livestreamed on the NZ Herald website from 5.30pm.

The three candidates taking part are incumbent Andy Foster, former Green Party chief of staff Tory Whanau, and Labour Rongotai MP Paul Eagle.

Despite a tumultuous first term, with a council accused of infighting and being dysfunctional, Foster is pitching to voters a list of projects that have got under way under his watch.

Eagle is running a back to basics campaign, saying he will run the ruler over council spending, and promising to be an experienced pair of hands to steady the ship.

Whanau is campaigning on her ability to bring people together, pointing to her experience around the negotiating table with New Zealand First.

This election is being pitched as the most important in decades, with Wellington's future at a crossroads.

The debate comes one month out from when voting closes.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said Wellington was at a turning point.

"There is a real need for action in the business community to make sure that we are facing the future in the right way, that we've got the right settings, and that the city is in good form."