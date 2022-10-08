Wayne Browns acceptance speech as the new mayor of Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

As progress results continue to come in from all over the country, New Zealand is starting to get a clearer picture of who will govern the different cities and regions of Aotearoa.

The Herald has created an interactive tool to make it easier for everyone to search local body election results across Aotearoa.

To view results in yours or any other area, simply select the region you want to look up using the interactive tool below:

As the 2022 local elections draw to a close, there have been some expected results, but also plenty of surprises.

Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill all have new mayors.

Wayne Brown won the mayoral race in Auckland, Tory Whanau has been elected mayor of Wellington.

Further south, Phil Mauger claimed the win in Christchurch and one-term councillor Jules Radich has unseated Aaron Hawkins as Dunedin mayor.

Invercargill elected Nobby Clark, ousting New Zealand's longest-serving Mayor Tim Shadbolt.

Follow the Herald's live coverage of the results as they come in.