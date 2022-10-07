Efeso Collins and Wayne Brown face off in Herald live debate. Photo / Alex Burton

On the eve of polls closing and election results being announced, Herald senior writer Simon Wilson sat down with Bernard Hickey for his podcast The Kākā to discuss the election campaign, the makeup of the new council, and what Aucklanders can expect from having Efeso Collins or Wayne Brown as their next mayor.

According to Wilson, budget control, infrastructure development and climate action are essentially up for referendum in this election.

Wilson and Hickey discuss how the campaign evolved in Auckland over the last few weeks, including some of its most controversial moments, including Brown's refusal to attend the Herald debate moderated by Wilson.

Brown did eventually face Collins in a Herald debate moderated by a panel that included Wilson, alongside Fran O'Sullivan and Liam Dann.

Polls close at midday tomorrow.

