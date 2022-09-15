Efeso Collins sat down with NZ Herald reporter Bernard Orsman to discuss his mayoral campaign and policies leading up to the Auckland mayoral election. Video / Carson Bluck

Businessman Wayne Brown has withdrawn from tonight's Herald mayoral debate because of the journalist who is hosting it.

Brown was originally scheduled to appear alongside rivals Efeso Collins and Viv Beck but his campaign team said last night that he no longer wished to participate.

Brown's campaign chair Chris Matthews said he believed Herald senior journalist Simon Wilson, who is moderating the debate, could not be seen as a "neutral or independent" host.

"[Wilson] has a clear set of opinions on the future direction of the city and measures others against that vision," Matthews said in a statement.

New Zealand Herald editor Murray Kirkness said he was disappointed by Brown's decision.



"We back Simon 100 per cent as a fair and objective moderator. We find it hard to believe that anyone wishing to be Auckland's mayor wouldn't front for this debate," he said.



Kirkness said Wilson was an award-winning journalist with many years' experience covering local body politics and Auckland issues.



The debate, which will be livestreamed at nzherald.co.nz from 5pm, will continue with Collins and Beck.



In the Ratepayers' Alliance-Curia poll of decided voters released last month, Collins was in first place with 22 per cent of votes, but support for him had fallen from the previous month.



Brown was second with 19 per cent (up from 15 per cent in July) and Beck third with 13 per cent (down from 18 in July).



The poll showed mayoral candidate Craig Lord getting 7 per cent of votes, and fellow candidate Ted Johnston behind him on 6 per cent.



The Herald debate will see the candidates face off on a range of issues, including transport, housing intensification, and rates.



Today is also the first day voting papers go out.

As of today, postal ballots will begin arriving in people's letterboxes. Voters who receive theirs today have three weeks to complete and return their voting papers.

The new Auckland mayor will be announced on October 8.