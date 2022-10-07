Christchurch mayor-elect Phil Mauger and his wife Chrissy. Photo / George Heard

The new mayor of Christchurch has been confirmed as Phil Mauger.

The result was confirmed just after 2pm to Mauger and his team.

Voting numbers have now been released.

The current vote count shows the one-term Councillor and former construction company owner has a narrow majority, with 50,086 votes.

His nearest rival, David Meates, received 46,315 votes.

The next highest-polling Mayoral candidate was Mark Chirnside who received 4164 votes.

Mauger said he was "relieved, humbled and excited" with the result.

He revealed what he did when he got the news.

"I punched the air, I thought 'this is fantastic," he said.

"The hard work starts now."

Phil Mauger. Photo / George Heard

Mauger said he wanted to start that work this weekend.

"What I want to do tomorrow is get all the new councillors together to have a pow-wow," he said.

Then next week he would meet them all one-on-one for an hour to talk about their "dreams and aspirations".

"How can we all work together and make sure we are pulling the rope in the same direction to make Christchurch the best place to live, work, invest and play in the whole country," he said

Meates is scheduled to comment on the result this afternoon from a function in the central city.

Mauger thanked him for his efforts in the campaign.

"Thank you for coming in and keeping me honest, for want of a better word," he said.

To have someone of David's calibre run shows the commitment we have in Christchurch to local democracy.

"It's always good to run with someone strong... It's always better to have a race and win well."

In a statement Mauger said he was "very pleased that my message of regaining people's trust in Council and getting things done has resonated with so many people".

"I have consistently said during the campaign that I do not believe there is any place for party politics around the Council table.

"I promise to be a Mayor who listens to all ideas and works with people to get the best outcomes for our city.''

Mauger takes over from Lianne Dalziel who, after almost a decade in the mayoral chains, decided not to run again in this year's election.



In the role since 2013, Dalziel has steered Christchurch through the earthquake recovery, mosque attacks, fires, floods and the pandemic.

Mauger is married with five children and eight grandchildren.

He said he was committed to making sure Christchurch was the best city it could be.

"We must do this in the face of significant national and global challenges ahead of us," he said.

"We must address climate change and manage the impact of rising inflation. We cannot afford to balance these against each other – we must find ways to do both if we are going to better position Christchurch for the future.

""Thank you again to the people of Christchurch and Banks Peninsula for your trust in me.

"I am honoured to become our next Mayor and humbled by your support. I look forward to working with you, and for you, over the next three years – together we will get things done."

In his life before local body politics, he led Mauger's Contracting, a third-generation company specialising in building subdivisions, roads, sewers, drains and water mains, which his family has been operating in Christchurch since 1970.

He stepped aside from that role to focus on his mayoral bid.

His election promises included improving ratepayer satisfaction and confidence in the council and the way it operates.

"We must lift our game and make sure our council is connected to our city," he said.

"The council needs to adopt a "can do" attitude focused on finding solutions to the hold-ups and getting the ball rolling. That attitude comes from practical leadership – which I can deliver.

"If I am elected Mayor, I will continue to spend time every fortnight, going around the traps to meet people and community groups across the city to listen to concerns.

"I am standing for mayor because I want to get stuff done. I will bring a practical approach to council and make the best decisions for our city."

David Meates. Photo / George Heard

Mauger is one of a number of newly-elected leaders in the South Island.

In Invercargill former deputy Nobby Clark has been elected as mayor over NZME radio broadcaster Marcus Lush.

Progress results delivered to Invercargill City Council just after midday today show Clark had 6537 votes, followed by Lush with 3785 votes.

Invercargill City Council Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said with only 2104 ordinary votes and a number of special votes still to be counted, the result was clear.

"We are delighted to see yet another strong voter turnout from our passionate Invercargill community," Morris said.

"There were a large number of candidates for Mayor and it was a tight race but our city has spoken and we are pleased to announce Nobby Clark will be our new Mayor."

Morris said Invercargill and Council would bid a fond farewell to long-serving Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt.

"Sir Tim Shadbolt is New Zealand's longest-serving Mayor," he said.

"His mayoralty spanned over 24 years and we know the Invercargill community has a strong affection and gratitude for his hard work and commitment to the role and the city over the past two decades."

In Ashburton, Neil Brown remains in the top job.

"We did it," he posted on Facebook just after 1.30pm.

"Thank you everyone ... Congratulations to all, see you Monday."

Glyn Lewers has been elected mayor of the Queenstown-Lakes District, replacing Jim Boult who did not run this year.