Young person injured, two in custody after fleeing police and crashing

Two young people who fled from officers and crashed their car in Christchurch this morning have been arrested.

A pursuit was initiated at first, but police said they abandoned efforts to chase the vehicle due to “the manner of driving”.

One of the young offenders was injured as a result of the crash.

A police spokesperson said they first noticed the car of interest near Linwood Ave at around 2.40am.

Police initially tried to pull over a car of interest but the offenders did not comply and fled.

After abandoning a pursuit, the vehicle was found a short time later having crashed at the intersection of Anzac Drive and New Brighton Rd.

The approximate eight-minute flee and crash left one of the young people with moderate injuries, police said.

They were taken away for medical attention, both will be referred to Youth Services.

Christchurch police found themselves in a similar situation two weeks ago, when a motorcyclist disobeyed requests to pull over at a city centre intersection.

The motorcyclist sped through an intersection and collided with a silver sedan - killing the motorbike’s rider.