Young person hospitalised after serious assault in Hamilton

Police are asking witnesses to come forward. Photo / NZ Herald

Police are asking witnesses to come forward. Photo / NZ Herald

A young person is in hospital after being seriously assaulted by a group of others in Hamilton.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack on Ward St this afternoon to come forward as they work to find the group of offenders.

The assault occurred about 3.40pm, and the victim was taken to hospital for assessment of their serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone who saw the attack, or may have CCTV footage of it, to call 105 and quote event number P052734495.

They are also seeking dashcam footage from anyone who may have been driving through the area at the time of the incident.