Young motocross rider seriously injured after accident at North Island track

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter landed on the competition dirt track to fly the injured child to Starship Hospital. Photo / Westpac Rescue Helicopter

A young boy is in hospital after suffering serious injuries riding his motocross bike at a Waikato dirt track at the weekend.

The Westpac rescue helicopter said it flew a boy to hospital on Saturday afternoon after he came off his motocross bike at Patetonga, Waikato.

The child was flown to Auckland's Starship Hospital in a serious condition.

The Patetonga Motocross club, where the accident happened, was holding the Valley Champs at the Top Rd track at the weekend.

According to the club's Facebook page, the second round of the North Island MX series took place November 7 and 8 with the junior competition taking place on Saturday.