Young man arrested after allegedly hitting person with a car, police appeal for footage

Photo / NZME

Police have arrested a person after they allegedly struck someone with their car on River Rd in Kawerau this morning.

The person struck was seriously injured and later airlifted to hospital.

An appeal was made by police earlier today after the car fled the scene immediately after the incident, which was reported at 10.50am.

However, a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man is due to appear in Whakatāne District Court tomorrow.

"Police thank those members of the public who have provided information and CCTV footage to police so far," police said in a statement.

"Anyone who has not yet spoken to Police and has any information which may assist is asked to get in touch by calling 105 and quoting event number P047996952."

River Rd was closed between Ward and Fraser streets for a time while a scene examination was carried out but has since reopened.