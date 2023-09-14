Young Hawke’s Bay woman swaps farmwear for frocks for Rural Support

Georgia Denton wants others to join her in celebrating and supporting our rural community at the Rural Support Trust Gala. Photo / Paul Taylor

From farm gear to a fancy frock, country-raised Hawke’s Bay woman Georgia Denton is making it her mission to raise money for the East Coast’s cyclone-ravaged rural communities.

As a worker for Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, Denton manned Civil Defence phones during Gabrielle and heard many first-hand accounts from farmers and orchardists across the East Coast.

Growing up on a farm near Tiniroto on the inland road to Gisborne made her think about how hard it would be for people who are isolated when a disaster hits.

“I was getting lots of calls from people on farms, stuck, with no way in and no way out [who were] running out of food and water.

“I’m from a farm as well, so it hits home a bit more because I can really relate to those people.”

The idea to start fundraising came after finding out the exorbitant costs involved in repairing farms along the East Coast, much of which wouldn’t be funded by central or local government.

“I was talking to a colleague at work who was doing statistics on how much damage had been done to farming properties. It was a ridiculous amount. Thousands and thousands of kilometres of fencing costs so much money.”

“I thought, ‘How could a farmer foot a bill like that?’ I just felt really sad for how stressful and awful it must have been for them.”

Denton decided a charity ball would be a great way to fundraise for the Rural Support Trust.

“A ball would be fun. It’s the sort of event that brings people together for a fun night out, but then [they’re] also a great way to raise money as well.”

The event is sponsored by real estate companies Tremains and Colliers, as well as other local businesses who gladly offered to help.

“Georgia’s goals aligned with what Tremains wanted to do in the community,” Tremains sales and operations manager Kiki Abel told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“We definitely wanted to partner with her and create a celebration, but generally to raise funds and bring awareness to the fact that there are still people struggling.”

Denton said she initially wanted to focus on helping with on-farm costs, as that was the biggest need, but soon realised mental health also played a big role in the recovery.

She was told by Rural Support Trust that many farmers felt if their head was “not in the game”, they would struggle to get the job done.

“If they have that mental strength and support, they will be able to tackle it,” she was told.

“It would be great to have money available so if they want to go and see someone, there is money there to cover it.”

Denton hopes farmers and rural community members will also turn up for the occasion.

“I think it would be cool to get people [from] farms and orchards in rural communities to come, because it’s a good incentive to have a bit of a break and forget everything that has been going on. It’s also to celebrate how resilient all the communities have been.”

The Rural Support Trust Gala event will take place on Saturday, October 7 at the Cheval Room in Hastings.

Tickets are available at: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2023/rural-support-trust-gala-2023/hastings.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.