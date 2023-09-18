The script of Frisky presented its own set of challenges, including outdoor shoots, local bar scenes, live animals and road sequences.

In a heartwarming tale of determination and community spirit, the locally-produced film Frisky marked a milestone achievement for a team of young film-makers who overcame significant challenges to bring their vision to life.

Frisky, a project that began its journey in 2021, faced unexpected roadblocks due to the second Covid-19 lockdown and the overseas departure of key actors.

However, this setback didn’t deter the driving force behind the film, Stevie Goodwin.

In early 2022, Goodwin honed the script and assembled a small crew: Annalisa Fleming (cinematographer), Jess Soderberg (first assistant camera) and Will Murton (first assistant director).

Fresh out of film school and with limited experience, this was a big task for the team.

Undaunted and ready to get stuck into it, the crew pooled their resources and reached out to their network of connections. This surrounded the film with a tight-knit community of artists and advocates.

One of the film’s most charming characters, Frisky the sheep, was portrayed by Ralphy, a resident of the Funky Farm Petting Zoo in Hastings.

Suzzie Watkins, the owner of Funky Farm, lent a hand on set, taking on the role of an animal wrangler.

The majority of the filming took place at Kawera, the farm of Kim Goodwin (Stevie’s dad) in Hawke’s Bay. This location anchored the story’s unique backdrop inspired by Stevie’s upbringing as a queer person within farming culture in the region.

However, shooting on the vast farm landscape came with its own set of challenges, mostly revolving around unpredictable weather fluctuations. Despite the challenges, the team maintained a commendable level of dedication: they worked on their toes, problem-solved and communicated effectively in order to ensure the film’s completion.

The film’s premiere on July 12, 2023, at Focal Point Cinema Hastings was a huge success. Attended by an audience of 70, which included friends, family, local film-makers and film enthusiasts, the event was graced by Hastings Deputy Mayor Tania Kerr.

Daniel Betty as part of The Eastern Screen Alliance worked closely with Goodwin to ensure this event ran smoothly. The Eastern Screen Alliance and Betty’s company Dream Big extended their support to the film, aligning with its objective of fostering a strong film-making community in Hawke’s Bay. The film was later showcased at the Weta Crew Film Fest in Wellington, held at Park Road Post, where it was enjoyed by the film-making community.

Frisky not only highlights the power of persistence and camaraderie but also amplifies the significance of sharing stories during challenging times. The film resonates as a testament to the indomitable spirit of Hawke’s Bay, showcasing the unity and strength that emerges when a community rallies behind a common goal.



