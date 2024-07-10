Advertisement
Young Hawke’s Bay Blades fencers selected to represent NZ at championships in Christchurch

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Hawke's Bay played host to 40 fencers for a four-day Fencing Central Open & Training Camp last week.

Seven fencers who train at Hastings-based Hawke’s Bay Blades fencing club have been selected to represent New Zealand at the Commonwealth Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships in Christchurch.

Niamh Horsfall, Eliza Wittmann, Amelia Cain, Florence Patel-Gaunt and Michaela Hoggard will represent New Zealand in the women’s sabre category.

The fencing hopes from Hawke’s Bay off to the Commonwealth Junior and Cadet championships in Christchurch, Olly Styles (coach) (left), Michaela Hoggard, Florence Patel-Gaunt, Amelia Cain, Zoe Congalton, Wyatt Horsfall, Niamh Horsfall, Eliza Wittman, Baz Clark (coach). Photo / Supplied


Auckland-based Wyatt Horsfall and Zoe Congalton (who still train in Hawke’s Bay) have been selected for the men’s sabre and women’s epee disciplines respectively. Wittmann and Hoggard also train at Feilding-based club FAHS Sabres.

Coaches Baz Clark and Olly Styles say the selection represents the culmination of years of training, hard work and dedication.

“They’re fighting fit and their fencing is on-point,” said Clark, the club’s head coach. “We’re really proud of them all.”

The Commonwealth Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships begins this Friday with athletes coming from around the world to compete in the eight-day event, held in the Nga Puna Wai Sports Hub, Christchurch. The next Commonwealth Fencing Championships (all ages) will take place in 2026 and the club is already training athletes of all ages with a view to selection for this event.

Hawke’s Bay Blades holds training sessions three times a week and shares space with Giant’s Boxing Club at the Mitre10 Regional Sports Park in Hastings.

