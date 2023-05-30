Daniel Adie (left) with Dave Reid of Lancaster Tractor Services.

Former Dannevirke High School student Daniel Adie says life is “awesome” after being helped into a job as a mechanic with Lancaster Tractor Services through the Mayors Task Force for Jobs programme.

The company, on Dannevirke’s Makirikiri Rd, sell tractors and well as a wide variety of farm machinery. Since September last year Adie has toiled away in the purpose-built workshop with a team of fully qualified mechanics.

Owner Dave Reid said he was very supportive of the programme. “I dropped out of school early and had to sort out my own education. That was not easy and I had to work very hard to get where I am today,” he said. “Our young people are the workforce of the future and, if we believe in them and provide them these opportunities, it is a win-win situation for the youngsters and their future employers.”

The programme has supported the company and Adie with funding to cover costs of tools and PPE (personal protective equipment) as well as provide pastoral care to support him with his apprenticeship assignments.

Mayor Tracey Collis said it was rewarding seeing people gain employment and confidence.

“We are keen to get more businesses on board to help employ our young people, and we have funding to help out with initial costs. These funds remove some of the barriers that can be problematic to local businesses when hiring someone with little or no experience. The upfront costs to get started with a job can also be a considerable financial barrier for young people who have just come out of school.”

Reid said he’d been pleased with his new employee’s work ethic: “Daniel is a great team player, he is learning all the time and, although naturally quiet, he is growing in confidence and realising he is a valuable member.”

Adie is 100 hours into a full strip-down of a Fiat bulldozer, something he would never have imagined himself capable of just a few months ago.

“When I complete the programme I will be qualified as a level 3 and level 4 qualified heavy diesel mechanic with a strand in agriculture equipment”

“Life for me, now, is awesome.”

* For more information on the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs email mtfj@tararuadc.govt.nz or visit tararuadc.govt.nz.