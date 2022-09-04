Police have launched an investigation after a child was found with critical injuries at a Swanson, West Auckland. property this morning. Photo / NZME

A young child is in hospital fighting for its life after being found with critical injuries this morning.

Police are investigating after the child, understood to be an infant, was found in a bad way in the west Auckland suburb of Swanson shortly before 8am.

Both police and St John were called to the residential property in Swanson at around 7.54am.

A spokeswoman for St John said staff assessed, treated, and transported one patient with "critical injuries" to Auckland City Hospital.

This afternoon, police confirmed that an investigation is underway after "a person was located with serious injuries" at the Swanson address.

"The person was transported to hospital," the police spokeswoman said.

"Police are working to establish the circumstances that led to the injuries and at this stage there is no further information available."

Police are guarding the property for a full scene examination to be carried out.