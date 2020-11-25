Young boy missing in Auckland, police call for public's help to find him

Aiden, who has gone missing, is described as tall and of slim build with short blonde hair. Photo / Supplied

A young boy has gone missing in Auckland, and police are appealing for any information about his location.

Aiden was reported missing from his Saint Heliers home today.

"Police are seeking the public's help in finding missing Aiden," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"His family and Police are concerned for his welfare and want to make sure he is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen him to contact Police immediately."

He is described as tall and slim with blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a green hoodie with a black Nike backpack.

Anyone who has seen Aiden is urged to contact police immediately on 105 and quote file number: 201125/2102.