Tea Clougher, pictured in what she calls "happier times", will be one of many members of Grounded Kiwis attending today's hearings. Photo / Supplied

Members of Grounded Kiwis will gather this morning in the capital, ready to fight for an overhaul of the MIQ system.

The group, founded by Alexandra Birt last July, is taking the Government to the High Court in a judicial review.

The group claims the Government has acted unlawfully, unreasonably, and in breach of section 18 (2) of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 that states every New Zealand citizen has the right to enter New Zealand.

Members say the lottery system is unfair, valid emergency applications are routinely being denied and there has been no consideration of alternative options for fully vaccinated returnees. They want the system to change.

Many from around the country have travelled to stand in solidarity with those who could not attend, including Grounded Kiwi member Tea Clougher.

Clougher was working overseas as a cruise director when Covid hit and generated a wave of redundancies. She found herself to be jobless just before the pandemic arrived in New Zealand.

Returning home after 10 attempts, seven through the MIQ lottery, Clougher knew there were others in worse positions.

Clougher's attendance at this week's hearing is not only in support of the legal team, but for those who are still unable to return home.

"You need people to ask the hard questions and to hold somebody accountable and this spoke to me," she said.

"You can't just put this in the hands of one person and I want to stand there in solidarity with the team that are working really hard and let Kiwis out there know we are still fighting the good fight."

The judicial review was filed in October last year. Since then, the group has raised just over $197,000 through crowdfunding to aid with the costs involved in taking a case like this before the High Court.

The original dates were earlier this year but were adjourned after a request from the Crown for the hearings to be put off to a later date due to new material submitted to the courts.

Birt had previously told Open Justice that 27 affidavits had been filed, with stories so heartbreaking a break was required between reading. Those stories will now be shared on the public stage when the hearing kicks off this morning.

The adjournment impacted Clougher in a way she didn't expect. Bursting into tears and feeling shattered, untrusted and embarrassed by the Government, a financial burden in rearranging her life to make sure she stood with her fellow Kiwis today was nothing.

"I was really upset," she said. "The sense of helplessness, there's just nowhere to go and people aren't realising there's nowhere to turn, there's no governmental watch body that somebody can go to and say what our Government is doing right now is not right."

Attendance inside the court has been limited by Justice Jillian Mallon, who says just the legal teams and Birt will be allowed inside the body of the court today.

A restricted number of seats will be provided to people in a separate room where they can watch the hearings over a video link, and there is a 300 capacity for the virtual meeting room for all others.

Despite the recent announcement by the Government of a staged plan to reopen the country, the review remains vital to the group.

"We still think that the MIQ system raises incredibly important issues that need to be reviewed by the Court."