The rock-solid defence of YMP (1)'s Keasi Williams-Fonohema (with ball) and Bronya McMenamin has been a feature of their strong performance in the Gisborne Premier Grade competition as they look to regain the title. Photo / Paul Rickard

The rock-solid defence of YMP (1)'s Keasi Williams-Fonohema (with ball) and Bronya McMenamin has been a feature of their strong performance in the Gisborne Premier Grade competition as they look to regain the title. Photo / Paul Rickard

YMP delivered a bold statement of title-winning intent as they ended Waikohu’s unbeaten run in the 2024 Gisborne Pak’nSave Premier Grade netball competition on Wednesday night.

In a close and at-times intense battle, Turanga FM YMP led all the way to emerge 58-48 victors in the YMCA.

In Wednesday’s other game, defending champions Whāngārā Old Girls (1) were given a fright by clubmates East Coast Roofing OG Whāngārā before winning 44-39.

YMP are clearly hungry to regain the Premier Grade silverware after last year’s agonising double extra-time defeat to Whāngārā Old Girls in the grand final.

Claydens Waikohu Prem (1) went into Wednesday’s duel as the top seeds after going through round one undefeated, but were chasing YMP all the way.

YMP had their noses in front at each break, leading 12-10 after the first quarter, 28-24 at halftime and 42-37 heading into the final stanza which they dominated.

Both teams made errors at the start due to the tight marking their opposites applied.

There were some great tips and scrambling for loose ball as both sides tried to gain control.

The score was goal-for-goal up to six minutes before halftime when YMP went on a run of five consecutive goals which gave them a four-goal buffer at the break.

There were runs from either side in the third quarter but YMP remained steadfast and resolute to take a five-goal advantage into the last period.

Great match-ups in the goal circles at each end were among the game highlights - YMP shooter Paku-Jane Skudder versus Waikohu’s Karen Matiaha; Waikohu shooter Princess Tomoana against YMP’s Bronya McMenamin produced excellent movement in the circle, and impressive intercepts.

YMP’s determination came to the fore in the last quarter - especially attackers Ata Mangu, Sydney Rore and Jayda Banks - and they steadily pulled away to win by 10.

Whāngārā had to work hard to get past the Premier-promoted OG Whāngārā side in a clash that could have gone either way.

At the first break, OG Whāngārā led 9-8 and a massive upset was on the cards.

Order was restored in the second quarter as the champions surged to a 21-14 advantage and looked set to pull further away.

Their clubmates had other ideas and fought back courageously as all their players worked as one and created turnovers which they converted to win the quarter 16-10 and trail by a single goal (31-30) heading into the final 15 minutes.

It was an intense quarter-hour as both teams went on mini runs, but Whāngārā managed to put space between them on the scoreboard to take the win.

OG Whāngārā had the deserved consolation of picking up a bonus point for losing by five goals or less.

Whāngārā Old Girls defender Ashley Osbourne had a strong game. She went hunting for the ball and collected several intercepts at critical times.

Centre Tania Hill was also impressive as she drove through the court and delivered well-timed passes into the shooters.

Tomorrow’s Premier Grade games in the Y start at 9am with Turanga FM YMP 1 up against Gisborne Girls’ High Senior A.

YMP are hitting their straps and playing great netball which has them sitting top of the table.

GGHS Snr A are near the bottom and will need to produce their top game to test YMP.

At 11am, TR Builds Horouta Koura play Character Roofing YMP.

Horouta have been playing well and won convincingly the last time these two teams met.

YMP (2) have produced some good passages of play but will need every player gelling for the full hour tomorrow.

The Victoria Domain courts across the road will be busy from 9.30am to 3.15pm with other senior and schoolgirl grades.







