Substitute shooters Keasi Williams-Fonohema, Sydney Rore and Kawaiwhakaheke Winiata played their part in the win by moving around the goal circle, presenting good options for their feeders and finishing off with goals.

YMP worked together in all areas of the court, increased their lead at each quarter and finished with a comfortable victory.

GGHS had some solid passages of play where they went goal-for-goal, but indiscretions such as stepping and held ball, and some bad passes, gave possesion back to YMP and they converted it to points.

Waikohu were far too good for East Coast Roofing OG Whāngārā in the 7.30pm game.

Consistency right the way through paved the victory path. They led by only three goals - 14-11 - at the first break, but had pulled away to 32-15 by halftime and extended their advantage to 47-20 at the three-quarter rest.

Waikohu’s defence was tight, the attacking end was speedy and all players combined efficiently throughout the court.

When given the chance, OG Whāngārā moved the ball well, but tight defence meant these instances were few and far between.

Spectators enjoyed some impressive intercepts from both sides, but Waikohu were always in control.

Premier netball continues with two games in the YMCA tomorrow.

YMP (1) are back in action at 9am against TR Builds Horouta Koura.

These two teams have only met once this year as their round 2 game, scheduled for the end of June, was postponed because of the weather.

YMP won their round 1 match-up by only six goals. However, they have been playing strong team netball since then.

Third-placed Horouta Koura have also been working nicely as a unit but cannot afford any lapses or YMP will severely punish them.

Character Roofing YMP (2) and reigning champions Whāngārā Old Girls (1) meet at 11am.

Whāngārā have won both times these teams have played each other this year.

The first win was close but in the second game, a determined Whāngārā delivered a much stronger team performance to win by 13.

Another competitive game between those two is expected.

Over at the Victoria Domain courts, Senior grades continue round 3 with games from 9am to 1pm.







