Police believe Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao, who vanished without a trace last week, was killed after visiting a home she was planning to show a potential buyer. Video / NZ Herald

The search for missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao - who police believe is no longer alive - today enters its 11th day.

A homicide probe was launched on Wednesday by police investigating the disturbing disappearance of the 44-year-old, who was last seen alive on July 19.

From Wednesday police have appeared to focus their efforts on the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere using Police Search and Rescue, LandSar volunteers, Coastguard, surf lifesaving members, the Police Specialist Search Group, police dog teams, Garden City Helicopters and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications (Arec) hunting on the ground, water and in the sky.

Coastguard members search for missing woman Yanfei Bao on Friday. Photo / George Heard

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said police remain committed to finding Bao.

“The Police Specialist Search Group will be conducting search activities in the Christchurch City area.

“Searching of the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere has been paused and will resume once the water level recedes.”

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves discusses the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao as part of a police operation. Photo / George Heard

Reeves said police had been grateful for the huge response from the public in relation to this investigation.

“The investigation team has now received in excess of 200 pieces of information which is helpful in piecing together what has happened.

“The investigation team continues to be interested in hearing from members of the public that saw Ms Bao’s vehicle on the day she went missing, Wednesday, July 19.”

Bao’s family is also expected to travel to New Zealand from China, police confirmed.

Police searching the Halswell River in relation to the disappearance of Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard.

On Saturday, a Givealittle page was set by one of her friends, Vani Liu.

“With heavy hearts, we ask to extend our support and help ease the burden faced by the family of Yanfei Bao, a dedicated real estate agent who has tragically disappeared while showing a house in Hornby.”

Bao’s disappearance had left her family “devastated and in deep sorrow”.

“Yanfei was not only a skilled professional but also a beloved partner to Paul, a cherished daughter, and a loving mother to her young child, Momo. As her family, friends, and community, we cannot fathom the pain they are enduring, and we want to offer our assistance during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Yanfei Bao map

Meanwhile, real estate agents across the country have expressed their renewed concern for their safety while door-knocking following Bao’s disappearance.

Bayleys Auckland real estate agent Erum Ali told RNZ they are going to change the way they operate because of Bao’s disappearance.

“It was unbelievable, and the industry is shocked,” she said, “We’re now being told by our family and friends to be careful when we’re out showing houses and talking to people.

“We have a 19-year-old young agent and the moment we heard the news we told her not to go inside any house unless she’s going with another agent,” Ali says. “It’s safer not to go out alone, especially if you’re new to the industry.”

Real estate agent Bhethnee Kaur told RNZ, growing up in New Zealand, she has never encountered this sort of concern over personal safety before.

“I was shocked,” she said when asked about Bao’s disappearance. “She was just doing her job to feed her family.”

“This is not the New Zealand where I grew up,” Kaur said. “We were kind and friendly.”

Forensic staff investigate a home on Trevor St, Hornby in relation to missing woman Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

Bao was last seen about 10am on Trevor St, Hornby, where she was due to show a potential buyer through a home.

The 52-year-old man charged with kidnapping Bao appeared in court this week.

The Herald revealed the man had only been living in New Zealand for several months.

Police were tight-lipped over what the man had told them. Reeves confirmed further charges are being considered.

Anyone who saw Bao’s silver Nissan Dualis after 12.30pm and before 10.45pm on the day she disappeared is urged to contact police, she said. The car was seen on CCTV footage in Hornby’s Trevor St, where police forensic scene experts have been examining a house.

Police had also seen a silver Mitsubishi - seized as part of their inquiry - on the street, while Bao’s cell phone was found on the side of the Southern Motorway on Friday.

“Our search for Ms Bao is continuing, with significant police resources committed to finding her and bringing her home to her family,” Reeves said.

Anyone who had seen Yanfei Bao, or had any information about where she could be, is urged to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.