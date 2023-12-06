School athletics organisers find broken glass scattered on field, police pay issues rise amid the new minister’s expectations and why more Kiwis are buying second-hand this Christmas in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / ABC Australia

Two teens are in custody after driving dangerously across West Auckland, ramming vehicles and crashing head-on before running away to evade police during a half-hour road rampage.

Waitematā East road policing manager Mike Rickards said the 19-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger were first spotted by concerned members of the public driving dangerously on Sunnyhill Rd in Sunnyvale around 8.30pm.

He said a police unit nearby signalled for the male driver to stop on Great North Rd, but he instead fled at speed, and out of sight.

At no stage did police initiate a pursuit due to the manner of driving.

A short while later, the vehicle was sighted once more on Clarke St in New Lynn where the vehicle rammed other vehicles in an effort to pass.

“At around 9.02pm, the vehicle has turned into the wrong side of Maioro St from New Windsor Rd and crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle,” said Rickards.

“The two occupants have exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but they were quickly taken into custody.”

“Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from the crash in New Windsor or those in New Lynn, although one of the alleged offenders, the passenger, was transported to Waitākere Hospital for checks.”

Rickards said the teen was released back into custody after refusing medical treatment for a minor injury.

Fire and Emergency crews assisted police on Maioro St to control the traffic after the crash closed down the busy road.

“We are considering charges for the 19-year-old driver, and the 18-year-old passenger,” said Rickards.

