Worst weather is over but thunderstorms still possible in some areas

Junior doctors walk off the job, suspended Green MP Darleen Tana’s unpleasant milestone and Loafers Lodge dawn service in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Severe weather warnings have now been lifted but there’s still plenty of rain and wind about in the North Island, with most of the country likely to see showers at some point today.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge is operating with four lanes each way thanks to predicted strong winds during peak travel this morning, while the rain has been pelting down in parts of the city around dawn.

Showers will move west over the city during the day, according to MetService, with clear skies in the east by the afternoon and an expected high of 18C.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - STRONG WINDS

Due to predicted strong wind gusts AKL Harbour Bridge will be operating with 4 lanes in each direction during this morning's peak travel period. Expect some delays. Take extra care especially if you are in a lighter or high-sided vehicle. ^TP pic.twitter.com/b3e1imh5fL — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) May 15, 2024

Those in Wellington can expect a break from the rain this afternoon, and a high of 16C, before rain sets in again this evening.

As the rain tracks east across the upper North Island, the eastern Bay of Plenty and far north of Gisborne still have a small risk of thunderstorms this morning.

Meanwhile much of the South Island has woken to a clear, cold morning, with Christchurch and Timaru hitting 0C and Queenstown on 1C - but showers are expected to move in this morning.

Parts of Fiordland and Westland are also at a low risk of thunderstorms as a front moves northeast over the South Island today. From this afternoon there’s also a moderate risk of thunderstorms for inland Canterbury and southeast Marlborough, possibly with hail and heavy rain.

On Wednesday severe thunderstorms swept across the country, with thousands of lightning strikes hitting the central North Island.

Heavy rain brought surface flooding across the Hauraki Plains, Pāpāmoa and western Coromandel Peninsula as a low pressure system moved east, with Thames residents reporting weather damage including a roof blown away in the wind.

Waikato, Waitomo and Taranaki were still in the firing line overnight and into early this morning, with warnings of possible thunderstorms, and even potential for a few small tornadoes.

Severe weather warnings for those areas have now been lifted.



