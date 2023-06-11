A man has appeared in court for his 11th drink driving offence. Photo / File

A Dunedin man has faced a rude awakening after a judge called him one of “the worst drivers on the road” for racking up his 11th drink-driving conviction.

Antony Mark Burdon, 50, was found asleep in his car and parked beside the Northern Motorway, the Dunedin District Court heard yesterday.

Police noticed the man was affected by alcohol and a roadside breath test revealed a level of 712mcg — almost three times the legal limit.

Burdon said he had consumed a number of drinks with dinner before deciding to visit his father in a nursing home.

He had pulled over to check his phone but promptly fell asleep.

Court documents revealed the man claimed it was not his “drinking that is the problem”.

Counsel Libby Hadlow admitted the man made poor decisions when he consumed alcohol, but the judge was convinced his issues ran far deeper.

“It’s not his decision-making capabilities, it’s his drinking,” Judge Michael Turner said.

“You have a significant, and I emphasise, significant, drinking problem.”

With 10 previous drink-driving convictions, Burdon was no stranger to the court.

His offending began in 1989, for which he had served previous jail sentences.

“With this offending, you are amongst the worst of drivers on our roads,” Judge Turner said.

Burdon recently completed the Right Track programme, an initiative designed to transform dangerous driving habits and reduce road fatalities.

“The Right Track programme keeps you out of jail this time,” the judge said.

Burdon was sentenced to six months’ home detention and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

“If you get caught driving, you will go straight to prison.”

— Erin Cox, PIJF Court reporter



